Celebrating the spirit of nursing

New Delhi, May 13 (IANSlife) Recognising nurses are the indispensable warriors of India’s fight against the Coronavirus, medical institutions across the country paid special tributes to nurses and lauded their efforts to mark the International Nurses Day on May 12.

Nurses are at the cutting edge of battling the ongoing pandemic, making the most of their calibre and providing selfless care, said Madhumita Dhall, Director of Nursing at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute And Research Centre (RGCIRC). She added: “Serving humanity is one of the extraordinary callings that nurses are undertaking and thereby play an important role in the society.” RGCIRC celebrated the Day through sketch making activities, a Florence Nightingale pledge-taking ceremony and a webinar.

On the day, Furtados School of Music also organised a music therapy session for the nurses of Masina and Global Hospital Parel, Mumbai that helped the nurses to de-stress themselves, and understand the power of calmness while being on the job. Since nurses are the most integral part of Healthcare, Global Hospital Parel, Mumbai and Masina Hospital realised the need for a therapy that eased their staff and music was the answer to help the nurses regain their mental strength with hope and positivity.

Jessica D’Souza, Chief Nursing Officer, Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai said, “The pandemic has been overwhelming and has caused enormous pressures on our nurses. However it is also a shining light on their incredible commitment and courage. What the pandemic has also done is given us the opportunity to call for a reset and the opportunity to explore new models of care where nurses are at the centre of our health systems. With that vision, strengthening the mental muscle of our nurses, we did a music therapy session today that gave us all a ray of hope that tomorrow will be better.”

Impact Guru Foundation, in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals Group, also launched a eCOVID Warrior Upskilling Program’ for nurses across India. The initiative will specifically aim to upskill 1,00,000 nurses across India over the next few years with a commitment to invest up to Rs. 50,000 per nurse via scholarships for advanced skills training across the program period, said a statement.

According to Dr. Minimole Varghese, Chief Nursing Officer, Fortis Hospital, Mulund and Dr. Mohini Chandrashekhar, Chief Nursing Officer, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi-A Fortis Associate, nurses play an important role in critical care.

“Nurses are an integral part of the disaster management team. They are the ones who triage (sort) the patients on their arrival which requires the right knowledge and critical thinking, and depending on her assessment the doctors treat those patients first who require urgent attention and treatment. Nurses are vital in mobilizing resources, ensuring appropriate patient monitoring, and providing the right care to needy patients. Nurses are also a major part of decision-making when it comes to risk mitigation,” they say.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the vital role that nurses play. Without nurses and other health workers, we will not be able to win the battle against the outbreak. Notwithstanding a year of stress and long hours in view of the pandemic, nurses have continued to work hard,” said Dr Sudhir Kumar Rawal. Medical Director and Chief of GenitoUro- Oncology Services, RGCIRC.