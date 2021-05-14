Forest team begins probe into elephant deaths in Assam

GUWAHATI, May 14: Assam Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Friday made an on-the-spot assessment atop Bamuni Pahar in central Assam’s Nagaon district where at least 18 elephants were found dead on Thursday.

According to official sources, the elephants had died on Wednesday itself. Fourteen among the herd are female elephants, while four are calves.

An inquiry committee, headed by an AFS officer and a team of veterinarians, is currently on the job at the site.

“The preliminary report of inquiry has been asked to be submitted within three days and a detailed investigation report within 15 days. We will unravel the exact reason behind their tragic death soon,” the minister said.

K.K Deori, the deputy conservator of forest (publicity), has been appointed as the inquiry officer under the provision of Section 50(8) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 for the purpose of carrying out investigation into the death of the elephants.

The inquiry officer was accompanied by a seven-member team of qualified veterinarians to the site at Kandali Proposed Reserve Forest under Kathiatoli range of the state forest department.

After assessing the situation with top forest officials, minister Suklabaidya informed that based on preliminary investigation, the elephants could have died in a lightning strike, “as there was no visible signs of struggle before they died but the exact cause of death will be known once the post mortem report as well as the inquiry report is received”.

The inquiry officer has been allowed to undertake a detailed investigation of the site, including water and salt lick quality.

Experts and agencies could be engaged for the purpose, and the team has been asked to carry out detailed fact-finding from fringe communities and first informants.

Sources said a post mortem was conducted on the elephants, including collection and examination of samples for relevant investigation.