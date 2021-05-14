ULFA-I tells ONGC, OIL, IOCL to abide by its conditions in public

GUWAHATI, May 14: Banned militant organisation, United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) today put seven conditions to stop ‘military operation’ against the public sector undertakings (PSUs) operating in Assam – Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Oil India Limited (OIL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

In a statement issued by the ULFA(I) and signed by is fugitive commander-in-chief Paresh Barua, the outfit warned that unless these oil PSUs agree in public to abide by these conditions in coming days the outfit would continue with its ‘military operation’ against these organisations.

The conditions put by the ULFA-I include: