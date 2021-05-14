ULFA-I tells ONGC, OIL, IOCL to abide by its conditions in public
GUWAHATI, May 14: Banned militant organisation, United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) today put seven conditions to stop ‘military operation’ against the public sector undertakings (PSUs) operating in Assam – Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Oil India Limited (OIL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).
In a statement issued by the ULFA(I) and signed by is fugitive commander-in-chief Paresh Barua, the outfit warned that unless these oil PSUs agree in public to abide by these conditions in coming days the outfit would continue with its ‘military operation’ against these organisations.
The conditions put by the ULFA-I include:
- Make public how much resources of Assam you have exploited till date and the percentage of the profit received by Assam.
- Preserve the post of Managing Director in these organisations for suitable and qualified indigenous person from Assam.
- Hold all recruitment examinations for jobs in these organisations in Assam and preserve 95 % of the jobs for indigenous candidate from the state.
- Bring in transparency in recruitment to all jobs in these organisations by uprooting the vested interests which have been fleecing job aspirants in case recruitment to 80 per cent of jobs by demanding Rs 25 to 35 lakh as bribe only for a 4th Grade job.
- Stop contractual engagements and regularise all contractual jobs.
- Supply cooking gas through pipeline to every village household in Assam and ensure that people of Assam get share of the profit made out of exploiting natural resources of the state.
- Each of these organisations should stop giving donations to various organisations in the state to celebrate various festivals and instead contribute Rs 5 lakh each annually towards overall development of the state as well as to provide succour to flood and erosion hit people in the state.
