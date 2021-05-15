Kolkata firm to conduct 1,000 RAT daily in state

SHILLONG, May 14: Health and Family Welfare Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek on Friday informed that Suraksha Diagnostic Group (SDG) from Kolkata has offered to conduct 1,000 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on a daily basis in the state.

“I have received an email from SDG. I am very happy since they will be bringing their own manpower and even the test kits. We are planning to use their services in those cluster or localities where there is a need for random testing,” Hek said, while adding that the test would be free for citizens.

According to him, the free testing to be provided by the Kolkata-based firm will help in quick detection of positive cases in highly infectious zones.

Meanwhile, the CRPF has responded positively to Hek’s appeal to help the Health department in conducting random testing in the city.

“We are in a position to help in testing the residents through RAT,” Commandant of CRPF 67 Bn, Alok Bhattacharya, said on Friday.

The Health department has been conducting random testing in localities and clusters which have reported a large number of positive cases.