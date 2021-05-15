Weekend closure of all shops in EKH
SHILLONG, May 14: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo, on Friday ordered closure of all essential shops in the district on Saturday and Sunday.
Only wholesale shops which have been approved to open vide earlier order will remain open.
E-commerce, home deliveries, pharmacies and petrol pumps will also function as per earlier notification.
Any other emergent opening of shops on specific requirement basis will be regulated by separate orders. SDOs and BDOs in areas other than Shillong Urban Agglomeration will similarly regulate the same on urgent requirement basis.
