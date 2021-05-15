No relief offer yet for workers

SHILLONG, May 14: The Meghalaya government has not worked out any financial package for the daily-wagers who have been hit the hardest in more than 15 days of COVID-19 restricts, including lockdown.

The government had last year offered Rs 2,100 each to some 2 lakh workers in the unorganised sector and petty traders.

No such relief measure is in sight this time with the lockdown likely to be extended owing to the surge in COVID cases.

Officials of the Labour Department said they have been in touch with about 2,000 migrant workers in the state. They are being currently taken care of by their employees.

“The situation is different this time as many labourers from Meghalaya who were working in other states returned and the number of inbound labourers from other states is negligible,” an official said.

He said the Union Labour Secretary has been updating on the status of labourers across the country by holding regular review meetings with the states. This follows a Supreme Court order seeking proper accommodation and other facilities for stranded workers.