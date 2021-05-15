PM Modi holds key meeting on Covid crisis

NEW DELHI, May 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting on Saturday to review the Covid-19 situation and vaccination progress across the country.

It started at 11 a.m.

The Prime Minister is likely to take stock of oxygen supply in the country as the shortage of the life-saving gas has been linked to deaths of patients in several parts of the country and has emerged as one of the biggest challenges, apart from discussing on preparedness and plans to control Covid-19 and other issues related to management to curb the deadly disease.

Speaking on the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Prime Minister on Friday said: “The pandemic, the worst in 100 years, is testing the world at every step. There is an invisible enemy before us.”

“The pain that citizens have suffered, that many experienced, I am feeling it equally,” Modi said while addressing an online event.

The meeting is arranged at a time when India has been logging over 3 lakh Covid cases every day for over three weeks. India on Saturday reported 3,26,098 new Covid cases and 3,890 fatalities, said Union Health Ministry’s recent data.

In the past 23 days India’s daily Covid tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for 17 days. India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,43,72,907 with 36,73,802 active cases and 2,66,207 deaths so far.