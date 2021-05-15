18 cr vax doses administered
New Delhi, May 14: India crossed a significant landmark in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic after the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 18 crores on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261 as per the 8 pm provisional report.
The Ministry in a press statement stated, a total of 3,25,071 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Friday and cumulatively 42,55,362 across 32 States/UTs have been administered since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. (ANI)
Comments are closed.