Recoveries outnumber daily Covid cases 3rd time in 4 days

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Recoveries from Covid-19 registered at 3,44,776 in the last 24 hours, on Friday outnumbered India’s daily new Covid cases for the third time in the last four days.

India’s cumulative recoveries surpassed two crore (2,00,79,599) on Friday pushing the national recovery rate to 83.5 per cent. The active caseload at 37,04,893 shows a net decline of 5,632 cases in the last 24 hours that comprises 15.41 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Meanwhile, 3,43,144 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4,000 deaths were reported in the country in the past 24 hours. India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,40,46,809 including active cases and 2,62,317 deaths.

The Union Health Ministry said 10 states account for 71.16 per cent of the new recoveries with Maharashtra on top with 54,535 cases followed by Karnataka (34,057), Kerala (33,733), Uttar Pradesh (19,425), Tamil Nadu (19,287), West Bengal (19,181), Andhra Pradesh (18, 638), Haryana (16,041), Gujarat (15,269) and Delhi (15,189).

The Ministry also mentioned that 12 states cumulatively account for 79.7 per cent of India’s total active cases with Karnataka (5,93,098), Maharashtra (5,35,704), Kerala (4,39268) on top followed by Rajasthan (2,11,889), Uttar Pradesh (2,04, 658), Andhra Pradesh (2,01,042), Tamil Nadu (1,83,772), West Bengal (1,30,213), Gujarat (1,22,847), Chhattisgarh (1,19,450), Madhya Pradesh (1,08,116) and Haryana (1,03,140).