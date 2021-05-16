Essential shops to open from Monday to Friday

SHILLONG, May 15: In order to enable the citizenry to purchase essential commodities during the lockdown period (May 17-24), the East Khasi Hills district administration has allowed identified shops dealing in essential commodities as notified by Incident Commanders under each zone in Shillong Urban Agglomeration to open between Monday and Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. All shops will remain closed on May 22 (Saturday) and May 23 (Sunday).

For villages in the rural areas of the district, the same arrangements will be made by the SDOs, BDOs and Incident Commanders with respective Headmen and Community COVID-19 Management Teams.

Wholesale shops are also permitted to open as per previous order in Cantonment Area, Mawlonghat and Paltan Bazar, and arrangements for picking up of other essential commodities from wholesale markets in the city will continue as per arrangements already made and regulated by the Supply department and Incident Commander concerned.

In a separate order on Saturday, East Khasi Hills District Magistrate extended curfew in the district from 5 am of May 17 till 5 am of May 24.