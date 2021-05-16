BSF assures full cooperation

SHILLONG, May 15: Once one of the most afflicted with COVID-19, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya has assured its full cooperation to Meghalaya government in this trying time as the state grapples with COVID-19.

Dr AC Bharadwajan, DIG/MS of Composite Hospital, BSF Umpling, on Saturday, said that the BSF is already making efforts in tackling the crisis.

He informed that the BSF Hospital has also been listed by the state government as a facility for treatment of COVID-19-infected patients.

Bharadwajan said that the vacant beds in the hospital can always be utilised by the government for treatment of people.

As of now, there are 15 active cases in BSF Shillong and 11 in Tura.

Bharadwajan was all praises for the efficacy of vaccines.

He informed that being inoculated with the vaccine, there have been hardly few cases cropping up during the movement of the BSF personnel.

Vaccines were administered to all the armed forces besides the BSF before March.

It may be recalled that BSF Meghalaya last year was bearing the brunt of COVID as several hundreds of cases were reported in their headquarters here.