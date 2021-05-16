Follow-rules campaign from next week

SHILLONG, May 15: The state government has decided to go for an aggressive campaign from next week on the need to strictly follow the advisories in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has accordingly been tasked with the responsibility to carry out the campaign in various localities and villages across the state, he told reporters after a review meeting on Saturday.

The DIPR will carry out the campaign through various modes of communication, including audio-visual.

“This is the time for every household in the state to be alert. Behavioural change is very critical. It has become so difficult to prevent or contain the spread of this virus,” Tynsong said.

He felt it would not matter if the government imposes partial or total lockdown unless the people understand the gravity of the situation.

“We want to make sure the situation does not deteriorate further. People should avoid coming out of their houses unnecessarily,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said the government has from day one authorised the police to penalise people who violate the restrictions imposed. “We have told the district administration to take stern action against the violators. The government had to take such a decision since people keep ignoring the appeal of the government”.

Tynsong deflected the demand of the pressure groups that school and college fees should be reduced.

“We are yet to discuss this matter since our focus at the moment is to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.