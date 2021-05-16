State records highest single-day deaths

SHILLONG, May 15: Meghalaya received another jolt as 21 people died of COVID-19 in a single day pushing the death toll in the state to 301 even as fresh single-day cases saw a slight dip with 560 infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, according to official data.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that out of the 21 patients who died of the virus, 17 were from East Khasi Hills and two each from West Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi.

The caseload stands at 4,338 as on Saturday.

East Khasi Hills still leads the list of table among other districts in terms of active cases. Of the fresh cases, 359 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 72 from West Jaintia Hills, 50 from West Garo Hills, 28 from Ri Bhoi, 20 from West Khasi Hills, 12 from South West Garo Hills, eight each from North Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills, two from South West Khasi Hills and one from East Garo Hills.

On the brighter side, 215 persons recuperated from the disease taking recoveries to 18,124.