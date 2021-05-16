Missing Kerala fishing boat located off Mangaluru, all crew safe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, May 16: A fishing boat, with 15 aboard, which had sailed from Beypore in Kerala’s Kozhikode from May 5 and was declared missing as there was no contact with it for the past couple of days, has been located off the Mangaluru coast, it was announced on Sunday.

P.A. Mohammed Riyas, the MLA-elect from Beypore, told media persons that he got information from the Kerala coastal police that the boat, “Ajmer Shah” is anchored off the Mangaluru coast and all the 15 fishermen on the boat are safe.

Another boat, “Milad 03”, which had also ventured into the sea carrying 15 fishermen, was found off the Goa coast following mechanical issues. Information on this had come earlier.

Riyas said that the Inspector General of Police, Coastal Police, P. Vijayan has informed him that the fishermen on “Ajmer Shah” are safe and that once the weather conditions turn better, the fishermen and the boat would be brought back.

He thanked the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, the police and the Coast Guard for their timely intervention.