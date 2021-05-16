Violators to get tested, says Jhalupara COVID-19 team

SHILLONG, May 15: Violators of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines enforced by the district administration of East Khasi Hills in Jhalupara will now be sent for COVID-19 testing, informed Community COVID Management Team (CCMT) of Jhalupara.

In a statement, the team said that names, phone numbers and photos of violators will be sent to the district administration and Health department, and they will be sent for testing.

Residents too can now share photos of those not wearing mask, gathering of people outside roads for unwanted reasons with the CCMT, which will then share the violators’ details with the Health department.

Apart from taking a slew of measures following the reports of violation of lockdown in the locality, Jhalupara CCMT conducted an inspection on Friday and observed that certain individuals are attempting to spoil the name of the village.

On the other hand, the CCMT also expressed gratitude to the Muslim community for maintaining COVID guidelines during the month of Ramadan, the statement said, adding that this will set an example.

Earlier, members of the Jhalupara CCMT also met the district administration and adopted several resolutions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

One of the resolutions was to ensure that house owners frequently track returnees and keep informing the CCMT. Strict action would be taken against house owners who do not comply with the norms, the statement said.

“The shops will be allowed to open as per odd-even numbers issued by the CCMT as and when informed by the district administration and only 25 per cent of hawkers will be allowed at the Jhalupara junction near Mawbah,” it added.

The team also informed that entry will be barred from Dhobitala and Mahavira Park during days when shops open in order to restrict locality movement.

Only ambulance, those on hospital duty, vehicles on COVID duty and locality vehicles will be allowed to move temporarily to avoid rush, the statement said.

Reiterating that people without masks or those found violating protocols will be sent for testing, the CCMT said that 90 per cent of the population has been targeted for the vaccination drive going on at Goenka Hospital for which survey is under way.

“All the residents of Jhalupara and Cantonment Area above 45 years are requested to get vaccinated. All house owners are to ensure that their tenant above 45 years get their jab,” the statement added.