Local communities step up game in combating COVID

SHILLONG, May 15: Local communities in Meghalaya have once again stepped forward to aid the administration in the present crisis as COVID-19 continues to batter the state.

Like last year, these communities are playing a proactive role in tackling the pandemic by assisting the government in setting up corona care centres.

It may be mentioned that hospitals beds in Shillong are getting filled to its capacity as cases have been spiraling in the state.

Health Minister AL Hek along with East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo and magistrates, on Saturday, visited Arya Vidyalaya School in Luckier Road which will be converted into a corona care centre to treat COVID patients.

Hek informed that the mattresses for the patients in the proposed centre will be contributed by Rotary Club and local societies of the area will provide food to the patients, while the school’s managing committee has volunteered to assist apart from providing the premises for such use.

Lauding the efforts of the organisations coming forward to assist the government, the Health minister informed that a meeting will be held with Sri Guru Singh Sabha on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that the Sri Guru Singh Sabha had already opened up an oxygen langar last month to lend a hand in the fight against COVID.

“We can make it a corona care centre and the Gurudwara Committee has agreed to give everything,” Hek said, while informing that they are also planning to convert the Talents Club premises near the Gurudwara into a corona care centre. The meeting in this regard will also be held on Sunday, he added.

Apart from these services, different village communities have also been assisting the government to enforce the health protocols and ensure no violation during the lockdown period.

On the sidelines, Hek also stated that COVID-19 situation is not good at all, adding that lockdown and discipline of people is the need of the hour to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

The minister also hinted about a meeting with a Kolkata-based company scheduled for Monday on the plan of starting RAT test in the state.