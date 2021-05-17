Agatha assures to solve GHADC salary crisis

TURA, May 17: Tura MP Agatha K Sangma on Monday assured the NGEA and the agitating employees of the GHADC that she would personally look into the pending salary issue and urged them to call off their agitation and accept the five months’ salary being offered to them considering the global pandemic that has begun to badly affect the state.

In her letter to President of the NGEA, Senora Johny Arengh, Agatha while expressing solidarity with the family members of the GHADC employees said that due to the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state and the Garo Hills region it was really important to keep difference aside and call off the agitation.

“Besides, to heal the financial health of the council, it is important that the employees resume their duties. Only then will the new EC be in a position to work towards resolving the issues being faced in the GHADC,” Sangma said.

Pointing out that boycotting work was not the way forward, Agatha assured the NGEA that she was taking up the matter with all concerned to ensure that the pending salary crisis comes to an end.

“I wish to inform you that I have already spoken to the Chief Minister and CEM in this regard. I assure the NGEA that I will pursue the matter with the EC and the State Cabinet to devise a mechanism to put an end to the long pending salary crisis that has gripped the Council,” she said.

AHAM support to NGEA

The A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) from Assam on Monday lend support to the agitating employees under the Non-Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) of the GHADC and urged the newly formed Executive Committee (EC) to clear the pending salaries as early as possible and end the ongoing crisis.

In its memorandum addressed to CEM Benedic R Marak, the movement pointed out that although it belongs to another state some of the employees of the GHADC are residents of Goalpara and Kamrup districts who are sole breadwinners in their own families.

“The conditions of these employees and their families have become pitiable due to the salary crisis. Why was the situation allowed to go on for so long despite repeated requests made by the NGEA along with other local organizations to the previous EC. The new EC must look to bring a solution to the crisis not only for the sake of Garo Hills but also for those residing in the neighbouring state as well,” its Vice President Raksim R Marak said.

The movement also urged the government to fulfil the demands of the people for implementation of the Garo Customary law (GCL) and to take steps to prepare a separate electoral roll for the GHADC.