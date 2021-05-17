Up-gradation of MePDCL Sub-Station at Baghmara sought

TURA, May 17: President of the Mindikgre Regional Unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging that the MePDCL Sub-Station at Baghmara be up-graded to a full-fledged Divisional Office.

In his memorandum Greneth informed that the Sub Divisional Office which was set up in 1992 with a skeleton structure has seen no improvement till date be it in infrastructure or manpower.

“The South Garo Hills Sub-Division is still run by one SDO and a skeleton staff of 8 linemen (three for emergency duty and five posted for outside duty). In addition, the emergency staff has no vehicle to attend to any emergency duty elsewhere in the district and this has aggravated the problem,” Greneth said.

Greneth pointed out that due to shortage of manpower and absence of a vehicle, entire villages have to remain without power for days if there is a fault and power supply is disrupted. To solve the problem, Greneth requested the appointment of at least one lineman for emergency duty at Mindikgre, Erengre, Emangre, Kharukol and Panda as well as in other strategic locations to cater to the power needs of the villagers.