Assam to temporarily ban inter-district travel from May 21

GUWAHATI, May 17: Assam has decided to impose a temporary ban on inter-district movement of people from May 21 in a bid to break the virus transmission chain across the districts of the state.

“Considering the spread of COVID cases from one district to another, inter-district movement of people shall be temporarily suspended from May 21, 2021. This shall help in reducing the positive cases coming from outside a district,” the minutes of the chief minister’s video conference with DCs and SPs released on Monday, stated.

Speaking to reporters after taking stock of an oxygen manufacturing plant at Saukuchi here on Monday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that a temporary ban on inter-district movement would be enforced from Friday to check the inter-district spread of the virus.

“The stage government has already issued a notification regarding the temporary ban on inter-district movement of people,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, state health and family welfare minister Keshab Mahanta had hinted that along with several restrictions in the state, the state government might consider restricting inter-district travelling for some days in order to minimise the caseload of COVID-19.

It may be mentioned that during the video conference on Sunday, the chief minister had a detailed discussion with the DCs and SPs on the COVID status presented by the health department.

Among other decisions in the meeting, it was decided that the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police, being the heads of civil and police administration at the district level, shall lead from the front and must be visible at all times in the fight against COVID.

They must regularly visit COVID hospitals and containment zones and instill confidence in the people.

Availability of COVID related medical services in odd hours, especially late night and in early morning hours and on public holidays, is of great importance in reducing mortality.

Therefore, the meeting decided that the DCs and SPS shall ensure that health services during these odd hours are maintained with same intensity and responsiveness as in the daytime and shall make visits in the odd hours also, to support the healthcare personnel and other front line workers engaged on duty.