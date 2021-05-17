Bolsong MDC’s residence contained after 11 members test positive

TURA, May 17: The entire house and residential compound of 24-Bolsong MDC, Crozier G Momin at Bakenang Songma under Bajendoba was on Monday declared a micro containment zone until further orders after 11 members of his family tested positive for Covid-19.

North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner R P Marak informed that Momin being an MDC, there was apprehension that many people including neighbours and those from the locality may have already come into contact with the family members and the containment order was in place for the purpose of contact tracing.

“During the containment period, family members are prohibited from coming out and mingling with the public and no one, except doctors and medical staff will be allowed to visit the family,” the order issued in this regard said.

Meanwhile, to enable the medical team to conduct proper contact tracing, the entire locality of Bakenang Songma was also declared a containment zone for five days.