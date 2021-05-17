MBDA intrudes into autonomy of GHADC, seeks proposals for IT services

TURA, May 17 : In a clear sign of violation of autonomy and independence of the GHADC, the Meghalaya Government agency-Meghalaya Basin Development Authority went ahead with a proposal to appoint companies for Information Technology projects without taking into consideration the authority and knowledge of the district council.

The MBDA placed an advertisement in its website as early as the start of this year seeking proposals from eligoble entities for design, development and maintenance of Information Communications Technology (ICT) enabled services for the Taxation Department of GHADC.

The Taxation Department in GHADC is the biggest revenue generation sector in the autonomous council.

The MBDA had moved for the project under the Sustainable Community Forestry Project Management which is part funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The Agency even placed a cut out date of 16th February 2020 for the tender.

According to highly placed sources in the district council the project has been given to an IT company from outside the state and work is already at an advanced stage.

Meanwhile, BJP MDC from Tura Bernard Marak has expressed shock and demanded answers from the government over the intruding of the state into GHADC autonomy territory.

“Are they trying to sell off GHADC. Who made this decision and under whose direction?” Demanded an answer by Tura MDC Bernard Marak.