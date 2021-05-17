Drink cow urine to be safe from corona, says BJP Bhopal MP

BHOPAL, May 17: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, Pragya Thakur has claimed that she was not infected with the coronavirus because she regularly drinks cow urine. She said she will continue to be safe as long as she consumes ‘gomutra’. The Congress has taken a dig at the MP’s statement.

Participating in an event in Bhopal, Pragya Thakur said that the urine of a desi cow prevents the lungs from being infected with the virus.

“I am in great pain. But I also consume cow urine every day. That is why I am safe from coronavirus. I don’t have to take any other medicine as long as I drink cow urine. I am not affected by this virus and God forbid will never be because I am taking this medicine (cow urine) regularly,” she said.

The MP’s statement has sparked a huge controversy and has become a talking point in the city.

Narendra Saluja, media coordinator of Congress state president Kamal Nath said in a tweet, “The BJP should immediately hand over all the responsibilities of the fight against coronavirus to Usha Thakur, a minister in Shivraj Singh cabinet and Pragya Thakur, MP from Bhopal, as their advice, argument and ways of dealing with this virus will eradicate the pandemic not only in India but in the entire world.”

This is not the first time Pragya Thakur has claimed that cow urine will cure serious illnesses. She had earlier claimed that cow urine has cured her cancer.