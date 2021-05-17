State records 569 new cases, 19 fatalities

SHILLONG, May 16: Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 569 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the active tally to 4,534. The state also continues to record a high number of fatalities as 19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 320.

DHS (MI), Dr. Aman War informed that 16 deaths were reported in East Khasi Hills while West Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills recorded one death each.

274 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 117 in Ri Bhoi, 43 in West Jaintia Hills, 34 in West Garo Hills, 33 in West Khasi Hills, 31 in South West Garo Hills, 19 in East Jaintia Hills, eight in South Garo Hills, seven in South West Khasi Hills and three in East Garo Hills.

The state also recorded a high of 354 recoveries including 213 in East Khasi Hills, 55 in Ri Bhoi, 26 in West Garo Hills, 21 in West Khasi Hills, 16 in East Jaintia Hills, nine in West Jaintia Hills, six in South Garo Hills and four each in East Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills. The number of people recovered now stands at 18,478.