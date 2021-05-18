Agatha assures to end impasse in GHADC

TURA, May 17: Tura MP Agatha Sangma on Monday appealed to the agitating employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and the members of the NGEA to call off the strike while assuring her intervention to bring an end to the crisis in Council.

In her letter to NGEA president, Senora Johny Arengh, Agatha, while expressing solidarity with the family members of the GHADC employees, said that due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Meghalaya and Garo Hills, keeping the differences aside and calling off the agitation were imperative.

“Besides, to heal the financial health of the Council, it is important that the employees resume their duties. Only then will the new EC be in a position to work towards resolving the issues being faced in the GHADC,” Agatha said.

Pointing out that boycotting work was not the solution, Agatha assured the NGEA that she will pursue the matter with all concerned to ensure that the crisis in GHADC comes to an end.

“I wish to inform you that I have already spoken to the chief minister and the GHADC CEM in this regard. I assure the NGEA that I will pursue the matter with the EC and the State Cabinet to devise a mechanism to put an end to the long-pending salary crisis that has gripped the Council,” the MP said.

AHAM support to NGEA

Meanwhile, the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) from Assam on Monday lent support to the agitating employees and urged the EC to clear the pending salaries and end the ongoing crisis.

In its memorandum addressed to GHADC CEM, Benedic Marak, the AHAM pointed out the difficulties that some of the employees of the GHADC are subjected to.

“The conditions of these employees and their families have become pitiable due to the salary crisis. Why was the situation allowed to go on for so long despite repeated requests made by the NGEA along with other local organisations to the previous EC? The new EC must look to bring a solution to the crisis not only for the sake of Garo Hills but also for those residing in the neighbouring state as well,” the AHAM said.