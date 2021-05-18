Iewduh, Laitumkhrah markets shut

SHILLONG, May 17: East Khasi Hills DC, Isawanda Laloo on Monday ordered closure of the Iewduh and Laitumkhrah markets following reports that citizens were not following the protocols despite regulation on opening of shops and restrictions on movement of people without valid reasons.

The order states that there were reports of crowding in many shops and customers were found in violation of social distancing and mask-wearing norms.

The DC has also barred vendors from conducting business along the whole stretch of Laitumkhrah main road, until further orders.