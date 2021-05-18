Assam to continue supply of 16 MT oxygen to Meghalaya daily

GUWAHATI, May 18: Assam to chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today informed his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma that the current mechanism of supplying 12-16 Metric Tonne of Medical Oxygen to Meghalaya from the oxygen generation plants and oxygen storage points of Assam will continue without interruption as long as the situation permits.

Dr Sarma said that Assam would continue to supply Meghalaya 16 metric tonne of medical oxygen per day from Amingaon and Bongaigaon as long as the situation demands. He said that a certain number of oxygen cylinders shall be kept ready for Meghalaya to be released as and when required.

Dr Sarma today said that at this critical juncture of COVID19 pandemic, Assam government would serve the entire North East as the medical oxygen hub with optimum utilisation of its oxygen storage and transportation facilities.

Dr Sarma during a video conference with Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, said Assam would collect liquid oxygen from liquid oxygen production units outside the region and store in the facilities in the state so that other NE states can take oxygen from the state as per their need.

Dr Sarma requested Conrad Sangma to ensure smooth transportation of goods and passenger vehicles from Brahmaputra valley to Barak valley through Meghalaya amid restrictions put in place in the hill state because of the pandemic.

Meghalaya Government assured that transportation of essential items to Barak Valley will be seamless and interrupted.

On the request of Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Dr. Sarma said that in order to complete the second dose of vaccination of COVAXIN for a few individuals who had taken their first dose outside Meghalaya, Government of Assam will give 100 doses of Covaxin in exchange of similar quantity of Covishield.