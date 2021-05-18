Two Covid deaths in single day in Garo Hills

TURA, May 18: The infections from Covid-19 are spreading far and wide in the Garo Hills and Tura is witnessing a surge in cases with each passing day raising alarm bells as the number of infections touch double digits in localities across the largest and most important town in the western part of the state.

Infections are not the only worrying factor for medics as casualties from the pandemic touch half a dozen in under three weeks, this month.

On Tuesday, two patients of covid-19 lost their lives to the disease raising the figure to six deaths. Shockingly, the last three victims passed away within a gap of two days.

A 54 year old man, hailing from Upper Nogorpara village of Dainadubi in North Garo Hills who was brought to Tura Civil Hospital for treatment died from Covid-19 related pneumonia early Tuesday morning. He had comorbid conditions that were diagnosed as uncontrolled type 2 diabetes mellitus with diabetic nephropathy.

A couple of hours later, a 50 year old man from Wadanang area of Tura who was being rushed in a serious condition to NEIGRIHMS institute in Shillong lost his life on the way. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment when his condition deteriorated.

The death of the two patients comes barely two days after a 53 year old woman from Rongkhon Songgital locality of the town also lost her life to the disease.

Alarming rise in new cases

West Garo Hills has seen no drop in the number of new infections being detected among the general population as random testing continues with dozens of fresh cases being identified across a wide area of Tura town.

Tuesday, was by far the highest number of new cases to be found during testing. A total of 74 new infections were detected in just hospitals and a few localities where random testing was conducted.

The largest number of positive cases were detected during tests at the tura Civil Hospital- 26 positive.

Two localities in Tura- Brahminpara and Anandamath, where active surveillance was conducted, detected 9 and 17 positive cases, respectively.

Just a day earlier, 11 cases were identified during random testing at Upper Chandmari locality while another 7 were found in Darengre locality.

Break-up of new cases each day for the past 6 days:-

-Tuesday 74 new cases

-Monday 62 new cases

-Sunday 17 new cases

-Saturday 34 new cases

-Friday 55 new cases

-Thursday 40 new cases

*Total Active Cases – 445 (18/05/2021)*

*Note: Today 74 new positive cases detected*

26 from TCH {RT-PCR (3 Returnee, 11 Contacts, 7 Voluntary, 4 Symptomatic), 1 Antigen (Symptomatic)

4 from Asanang PHC (Antigen, 2 Symptomatic & 2 Asymptomatic)

1 from Dalu CHC (Antigen, Symptomatic)

2 from Bhaitbari CHC (Antigen, Symptomatic)

1 from Tura Christian Hospital (Antigen, Symptomatic)

4 from Holycross (Antigen, Symptomatic, 2 Migrated to Assam)

4 from Phulbari {1 from CHC (Symptomatic) & 3 from Active Surveillance (Asymptomatic)}

4 from DMCH (Antigen, 2 Symptomatic & 2 Asymptomatic)

2 from 120 BN CRPF (Antigen, Symptomatic)

9 from Brahminpara Active Surveillance (Antigen, 7 Contacts, 1 Symptomatic & 1 Asymptomatic)

17 from Anandamath Active Surveillance (Antigen, 2 Symptomatic & 15

*Total Cases: 782 (Active + Recovered + Death)*