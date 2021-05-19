DC orders closure of meat and fish markets at Nakam Bazaar

TURA, May 19: After closure of fruit and vegetable markets at the Tura Super market was ordered by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday, meat and fish market at Nakam Bazar including non-essential shops in Tura market area were also ordered to close down on Wednesday with immediate effect.

Just as in the earlier order, no hawkers will be allowed to sell their wares in rthe entire market area. The closure has been ordered to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the district after it was observed that people including shopkeepers and hawkers were violating the social distancing norms and Covid-19 protocols.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tura Municipal Board (TMB) has been directed to regulate the matter and facilitate shops to be shifted to other locations of Tura town.

Declaration of containment

Meanwhile, the entire area of Extreme Western Zone, Modynagar locality bordering Survey School under Matchakolgre Urban Health Centre in Tura was on the same day declared a micro containment zone after 18 positive cases were detected from the area.

During the containment period, barring health and essential workers, movement into and out of the area by people has been restricted. The order issued in this regard by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh also warned of action against violators under the penal provision of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and IPC.