24 deaths, 872 new cases

SHILLONG, May 19: Meghalaya registered its highest ever death toll of 24 on Wednesday pushing the fatality number to 379.

872 new Covid-19 cases were also detected on the day, taking the total tally of active cases to 5,789.

17 deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills, four from West Jaintia Hills and one each from East Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi and East Garo Hills.

411 new recoveries pushed the number of people discharged to 19,596.

Out of the 872 new cases, 571 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 68 in West Garo Hills, 60 in Ri Bhoi, 40 in South West Garo Hills, 37 in West Jaintia Hills, 25 in East Jaintia Hills, 22 in East Garo Hills, 21 in North Garo Hills, 11 in West Khasi Hills, nine in South West Khasi Hills and eight in South Garo Hills.

East Khasi Hills now has 3,365 active cases accounting for 58% of the total case load in the state. The district also accounts for 84% of the fatalities with 318 deaths out of 379 recorded in East Khasi Hills.

The new recoveries include 265 in East Khasi Hills, 49 in West Garo Hills, 43 in Ri Bhoi, 23 in East Jaintia Hills, eight in West Khasi Hills, seven in North Garo Hills, five each in South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, four in West Jaintia Hills and one each in East Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

Meanwhile, the Health department informed that the bed occupancy in the state on Wednesday 71%, while in East Khasi Hills it was 81.5%.

Out of 712 beds available in East Khasi Hills, 580 beds were occupied on Wednesday, leaving 132 beds available for COVID-19 patients.

Overall, out of 978 beds in the state, 693 were occupied leaving 285 beds available.