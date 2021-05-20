Containing COVID: WJH hamlets show the way

SHILLONG, May 19: At a time when the whole of Meghalaya, especially East Khasi Hills District, has been grappling to contain the unabated surge in COVID-19 cases, two remote hamlets in West Jaintia Hills have set an example for others to emulate by successfully containing the novel coronavirus.

Residents of the two villages — Shmiashyiang and Pamtadong under Amlarem Civil Sub-division — have volunteered to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocols issued by the Health department following the surge in cases in other areas. The result is that these two villages have zero cases of COVID-19.

Health officials have, time and again, attributed the rising number of cases to blatant violation of SOPs by citizens despite numerous requests and advisories by authorities.

Interestingly, residents of the two villages have been taking all precautions and adhering to SOPs in spite of the fact that not a single case of COVID-19 has been reported from there since the first wave of the pandemic hit the state in April last year.

Conscious locals of Shmiashyiang and Pamtadong villagers took precautions to safeguard themselves against COVID-19 after a large number of people were tested positive in Darrang village last month.

Adjoining villages like Shnongpdeng, Lymba, Kongwang, Dawki and Bakur also reported several cases after which these villages were declared as containment zones.

The reports of a high number of positive cases in nearby villages prompted the residents of Shmiashyiang and Pamtadong to take precautions, Rangbah Shnong of Shmiashyiang village, D. Pohshna told The Shillong Times.

Narrating with pride that no one from the village has been infected so far, Pohshna said the 100-odd residents have been wearing masks and maintaining social distancing on their own.

“People come out of their homes only if it is absolutely necessary. They travel to Amlarem for purchase of essential commodities only even though the Dorbar has not imposed any restriction,” he added.

Rangbah Shnong of Pamtadong, Tympang Mylliem Nyalang also informed that the Dorbar has not imposed any restrictions but residents have been taking all precautions on their own.

“The villagers go to Amlarem only to make essential purchases or come out of their homes only for farming activities since the majority of the residents are engaged in broomstick farming,” he added.

The Rangbah Shnong informed that the village consists of 28 households with a total population of around 300.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War lauded the villagers for being responsible citizens and setting an example for others.

“I think people should learn from these villagers on how to conduct themselves to break the COVID-19 transmission chain,” he added.