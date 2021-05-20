Agatha takes stock of Covid situation in SGH

TURA, May 20: Tura MP Agatha K Sangma on Thursday visited South Garo Hills District to take stock of the Covid-19 situation where she assured to look into the necessary requirements to ensure that the district can have a better working environment in the midst of the pandemic.

Agatha reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the presence of Rongara-Siju nMLA, Rakkam A Sangma and former NPP MLA Satto R Marak.

Speaking during the meeting, Agatha appreciated the efforts of the District Administration and the Medical Team from the district for their untiring dedication in controlling the spread of virus. She stated that sensitizing the rural population on COVID-19 precautionary measures is what the state Government is taking very seriously and cautioned that unless the people are made aware of the magnitude of the pandemic, it would be very difficult to overcome the situation.

Highlighting on the need to sensitize the people about the situation, Agatha said that depending on the infrastructure, no matter how good it may be will not be enough if people are not cooperative enough.

“It will be difficult to overcome the situation if people are not cooperative enough. But if we sensitise the people on following Covid protocols like wearing masks, hand washing or sanitizing, social distancing as well as on the importance of self vaccination then only we will be able to bring the present situation under control,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner S.F.Hamid briefed the status and preparation of COVID-19 in the District. He said that while the status of Covid positive was quite alarming in the initial stage, the district was able to control the spread to some extent after imposing the complete lockdown. Hamid also informed that as part of the containment strategy four check gates have been activated at Dimapara, Sangknigre, Nengja and Moheshkhola.

Meanwhile Dr Calvaryn R Sangma SDM& HO cum incharge Civil Hospital Baghmara while informing about the status of Vaccination in the District said that as of now the total doses administered in the District is 16723. The total achievement under 45 to 60 years is 6290 in the 1st dose and 654 in the 2nd dose while for those above 60 years is 2311 in the 1st dose and 611 in the 2nd dose. Whereas under 18 to 45 years of age the doses administered is only 394, Sangma informed.

Following the meeting, Agatha also visited Baghmara Civil Hospital, Corona care Center Baghmara and interacted with the inmates of Corona care Center and also with the staff of Baghmara Civil Hospital.