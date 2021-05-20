Total curfew in WGH from Friday

TURA, May 20: As Covid-19 cases surges in the state with several deaths being reported from Garo Hills alone within the last few days, the west Garo Hills District Administration on Thursday declared total curfew with effect from 2 PM of May 21 till 5 AM of June 1 to check the further spread of the virus.

As per reports, while one person died in Williamnagar on Wednesday, another lost his life to the virus in West Garo Hills on Thursday.

To check the further spread of the virus, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh in an order has completely prohibited inter-district movement of persons, while also issuing an advisory for citizens that no person should step out of their homes without valid reasons. As per the order, vehicles plying without passes will be liable for strict penalties including arrest for defiance of the same.

The fresh order also restricted funeral gatherings to ten persons only with prior permission from the concerned authority.

The order however exempts police, security and armed forces, health and medical teams, movement of essential goods, MeECL, Fire and Emergency services, home delivery services etc. The order also stated that all passes for activities not permitted in the fresh order will be revoked with effect from 2 PM of May 21.