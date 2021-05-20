Congress Legislature Party meeting discusses Covid scene in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, May 20: A zoom meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was held with Dr Mukul Sangma, CLP leader, in the chair. The meeting was attended by a host of Congress MLAs.

The meeting discussed at length the prevailing Covid situation in the state. The meeting also condoled the death of many precious lives due to the Covid pandemic and also wished speedy recovery and good health to all the people who have been affected by the virus.

The meeting assessed the situation in every district particularly in Shillong and its agglomeration. The issues raised during the zoom meeting concerned mainly with the isolation of the patients from their families, preventive measures like vaccination, segregation of Covid and non- Covid patients in hospitals and setting up of dedicated hospitals for Covid patients, limited coverage of MHIS cards for Covid patients from the testing period till hospitalisation, delay in setting up pre-fabricated hospitals and many other pertinent issues.

The meeting decided to submit a representation in writing to the Chief Minister on all the issues raised during the meeting for the govt to immediately take necessary action on issues raised.

The meeting also decided to meet once in every week to assess and discuss the Covid situation in the state.