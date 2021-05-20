Assam BJP nominates Biswajit Daimary as Assembly Speaker

GUWAHATI, May 20: Assam BJP has nominated party Paneri legislator and former Rajya Sabha MP, Biswajit Daimary as the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The meeting of the state BJP committee held here on Thursday also nominated two-time Bokajan MLA, Nomal Momin as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

“The party has nominated Biswajit Daimary as the Assam Assembly Speaker while MLA from Bokajan constituency, Nomal Momin has been nominated as Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Both have filed their nominations today. We will subsequently know if there is any contest for the posts,” state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass told reporters here on Thursday.

The new Speaker will be elected during the three-day Assam Assembly session from Friday. This will be the first assembly session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly.

It may be recalled that Daimary’s name was at the top of the list of probables for the post of Assam Assembly Speaker.

Daimary had left Bodoland People’s Front in November last year to join BJP ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council elections.