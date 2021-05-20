Conrad takes stock of oxygen generation plant under construction at Nongpoh Civil Hospital

NONGPOH, May 20: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction of Oxygen Generation Plant at the Civil Hospital here.

He also had discussions with the district officials regarding the district’s preparedness  to face  the situation that may arise from possible rapid surge in number of positive cases.

The inspection was also attended by local MLA, Mayralborn Syiem beside the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi, RM Kurbah and other health officials of the District.

