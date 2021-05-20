Vaccine stock depleting in state

SHILLONG, May 19: Health Minister AL Hek on Wednesday admitted that the state does nothave enough stock of vaccine for people from different age groups and the state government has approached the Centre to provide around 4-5 lakh doses.

He informed that the state cannot procure vaccine directly from the manufacturer as it has to be sourced from the central government.

The state has a stock one lakh doses which would last around 10 days, he said.

As of Wednesday, the government has vaccinated 3,45,007 persons with the first dose while 74,119 of them have received their second dose. 13,761 citizens in the 18-44 age group have also been administered the first dose of vaccine.

The total doses administered till date stands at 4,19,126.