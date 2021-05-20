MLAs to join hands in war against virus

SHILLONG, May 19: Meghalaya’s MLAs, cutting across party lines, have decided to join hands to combat the second wave of the deadly pandemic while bolstering infrastructure in the state as a preparation for any third wave.

The decision, in cognisance of the loss of lives in the state due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, was taken at a review meeting convened by Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Health Minister Alexander L. Hek, Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma and a few other legislators.

Emerging from the meeting, the Speaker told reporters that the loss of precious lives made it necessary for them to take collective responsibility and ensure the virus is contained.

During the meeting, the government presented data on steps taken to combat the virus in the state and issues pertaining to containment, vaccination, setting up of oxygen plants, increasing the bed strength and identification of corona care centres.

Lyngdoh also asked the people to remain calm and have confidence in the government, which is working day and night to contain the spread of the virus.

Stressing that citizens have to get vaccinated, the Speaker appealed to the Dorbar Shnong, NGOs and religious groups to come forward and work together with the government.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was surprised that the second wave of COVID-19 was affecting more young people.

Reiterating that the state needs to be prepared for any eventuality, he said the government would need adequate health infrastructure, which is a continuous process if the third wave of the virus hits Meghalaya.

Cautioning that the population below 18 years of age is highly vulnerable, Sangma assured that the ruling and the Opposition would work together in the state to overcome the pandemic.

He also said the state has a stock of more than 1 lakh doses of vaccine that will last 9-10 days.

Mukul Sangma said that as the state is in the midst of a pandemic, the focus of the government should be on saving lives and minimising the number of deaths.

Stating that COVID is an unseen enemy and its mutation would continue, he suggested that the state should augment its arsenal by creating a strong surveillance system.

He termed the fight against COVID-19 as nothing less than a war. He also made it clear that people should boost their immune system and get vaccinated as early as possible.