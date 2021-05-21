Essential items to be made available in all localities

SHILLONG, May 20: The state government has decentralised the supply of essential commodities and has authorised the respective deputy commissioners to make provisions for essential commodities in all localities.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sampath Kumar informed that the decision to decentralise the supply of essential commodities to the localities was taken to prevent any movement of people.

Essential commodities would now be made available through shops in the respective localities.

“The respective DCs have been authorised to provide essential commodities to all localities. Any relaxation on supply of essential commodities should be done with the knowledge of the Rangbah Shnong,” Kumar said.

The official also informed that no pass is required for medical emergencies. “People can come out anytime if there is a medical emergency,” he added.