Dedicated war rooms in EKH to tackle virus

SHILLONG, May 20: The government has set up dedicated war rooms in each zone of Shillong Urban Agglomeration and C&RD blocks under East Khasi Hills to cover all the affected localities, in addition to deployment of additional vehicles to provide immediate medical support in co-ordination with the local hospitals, ICs/Zonal Magistrate and Medical Officers.

The helpline numbers are 6009311101 (Laitumkhrah); 6009311102 (Laban); 6009311103 (Sadar); 6009311104 (Pasteur); 6009311105 (Lumdiengjri); 6009311106 (Rynjah, Mawpat); 6009311107 (Madanrting); 6009311108 (Mawlai); 6009311109 (Mylliem Block); 6009311120 (Mawphlang); 6009311121 (Khatarshnong-Laitkroh); 6009311123 (Shella-Bholaganj); 6009311124 (Mawsynram); 6009311125 (Mawryngkneng); 6009311127 (Pynursla); 6009311128 (Mawkynrew).