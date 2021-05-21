ULFA (I) frees abducted ONGC employee Ritul Saikia

Guwahati, May 21: The banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) or ULFA-I today released the abducted ONGC employee Ritul Saikia from its custody at Sosang Basti in Mon district of Nagaland on Nagaland-Myanmar border.

The outfit’s fugitive commander-in-chief Paresh Barua in response to appeal for release of Ritul Saikia by his family as well as Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday stated in a statement to the media that “Ritul will be freed and will be with his family within a matter of one to four days.”

Ritul hails from Titabor in Jorhat district of Assam. Ritul Saikia was abducted by ULFA-I from Lakwa Oil Field of the ONGC on April 21 last along with two other ONGC employees, Mohini Mohan Gohain and Alakesh Saikia. The latter two employees were rescued by the security forces from the clutches of ULFA-I militant during an operation in Nagaland.

The chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma too had made the appeal to the ULFA (I) chief during a media conference here.

“Ritul Saikia will be home in a matter of one to three or four days. He is with us and is healthy. I was listening to the chief minister’s media conference and was impressed by the way he has taken the onus of convincing oil companies like ONGC and OIL to do more for Assam and its youths. We are convinced that our seven demands would be taken forward,” Baruah informed a media organisation here over telephone on Thursday.

Thanking the chief minister for conviction with which he placed the appeal and the responsibility shown as the head of the state, the ULFA (I) leader said that the decision to release Ritul has also been taken respecting the wishes of his family.

Addressing reporters here, chief minister Sarma welcomed the unilateral ceasefire of ULFA (I) for three months from May 15, but said that the goodwill gesture needed to be taken forward by releasing the abducted ONGC employee who, has been held in Myanmar, close to the country’s border with India.

“As an Assamese and considering the tears and pain which the family has felt since his abduction, this is my fervent request to Paresh Baruah dangoria to release Ritul…his family has for years depended on him, even when he was working in a workshop as a mechanic in Pune for 10 years earlier,” Sarma said.

“The unilateral ceasefire by the outfit has shown us a ray of hope for peace. Now this goodwill gesture needs to be taken forward by releasing Ritul. I assure you that I will take the responsibility to convince OIL and ONGC to contribute more to Assam’s economy,” the chief minister said.