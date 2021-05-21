‘What more can be done?’

SHILLONG, May 20: Citizens of the state, particularly those from the economically weak category and small-time traders who have taken a hit in the last 13 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been desperately looking for succour from the state government, but it seems that the MDA Government is in no mood to announce any relief measures for the exasperated public. At least this is what Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong’s statement on Thursday conveyed.

Reacting to a query on whether the state government was planning to announce some sort of relief package for citizens who have suffered the most in the last one year, Tynsong pointed out that last year the government provided assistance to nearly two lakh citizens of the state. “What else can be done by the government,” he contended.

“The total lockdown began yesterday but prior to the lockdown we had allowed activities under MGNREGS and construction work within one’s premises,” he added.

When pointed out that some sections of citizens were looking at shortage of essential items due to the extended lockdown, the deputy CM advised people to stop eating meat and add vegetables to survive during the lockdown. “Instead of having meat every day, they should take vegetables with rice because right now we have to somehow ensure that we survive,” he added.

Reiterating that it would not be possible for the government to bail out everyone from the crisis, Tynsong asked the citizens to bear with the government.

As far as the supply of essential commodities to localities is concerned, Tynsong said that the government has worked out everything in this regard. “There is a dedicated team and if any Rangbah Shnong feels that there is shortage of essential commodities in their localities, they can contact the district administration or the dedicated team,” he said.

He also justified the lockdown, saying that the number of positive cases were rising in the district, adding that people should not panic.

No one can bypass

Umling check gate

Earlier, Tynsong maintained that no one can bypass the mandatory testing at the Umling check gate as police personnel and magistrates are deployed there.

“If anyone bypasses the check gate, they will be punished,” Tynsong asserted.

However, members of the KSU Eastern Border Area Circle nabbed around 20 migrants from the Shillong Bypass in Bhoirymbong on Wednesday night.

According to the group, almost all of the migrants hailed from Darrang, Assam and had come to the state in search of employment.

It may be mentioned that the government has banned interstate travel in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.