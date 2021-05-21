Two cryogenic plants to come up in state

SHILLONG, May 20: In order to address the growing demand for medical oxygen in Meghalaya, the state government has decided to set up two cryogenic plants – one in the state capital and the other at Jengjal near Tura.

Announcing this here on Thursday, Principal Secretary, Health, Sampath Kumar informed that the two cryogenic plants would be commissioned very soon.

A cryogenic plant is an industrial facility that produces molecular oxygen at relatively high purity.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inspected Baljek area of Jengjal, a crucial tri-junction connecting all five districts of Garo Hills, to get a first hand view of the site where the cryogenic plant would be set up.

“This plant will be able to provide enough oxygen for the five districts of Garo Hills as well as neighbouring West Khasi Hills. It is a very strategic location and work will start from Friday itself,” the chief minister assured.

Given the rising need for oxygen among thousands of COVID patients across the state, Sangma was optimistic that the cryogenic plant at Jengjal would be a lifesaver for COVID patients in these parts of the state.

The two cryogenic plants proposed by the government are in addition to the oxygen generation units being proposed at Nongpoh and Khliehriat.

An oxygen generation unit has already been made functional at Shillong Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed on Thursday that a new oxygen plant would be installed and commissioned in the 100-bed Khliehriat Community Health Centre before June 5.

The decision was taken after Revenue and Disaster Minister Kyrmen Shylla requested the DHS to make provision for adequate supply of medical oxygen in East Jaintia Hills.