Fill entry point gaps: Govt tells DCs, SPs

SHILLONG, May 21: Less than two days after pressure groups detected 20 migrant workers at Bhoirymbong on the Shillong Bypass who managed to sneak into the state despite a complete ban on interstate travel, the state government has directed the district authorities concerned to strengthen vigil at all entry points.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Friday said the government convened a meeting in this regard following which all the SPs and DCs were directed to heighten vigil at the entry points and check every vehicle.

He made it clear that no one except those involved in emergency services is permitted to enter East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts that are under lockdown.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council had recently pushed back 10 migrants from Assam who had illegally entered the state.

Coal transportation on inspite of lockdown

Apart from the movement of migrants, illegal transportation of coal has been going on in the state, the seizure of four coal-laden trucks in Nongpoh on Wednesday revealed.

Four more coal-laden trucks were seized in Nongpoh earlier this week. Two of those trucks (ML04-D-2067 and ML04-D-2767) are reportedly owned by NPP leader Nidamon Chullet, who had been accused of assaulting social activists Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma in November 2018.

Reports said the Nongpoh police registered an FIR despite pressure to release the trucks.

The FIR stated that a constable had written to the officer-in-charge of Nongpoh police station that while he was executing duty at Narang weighbridge at 6.30 am on Wednesday, four trucks were signalled to enter the weighbridge but the truckers refused to do so. On checking, it was found that the trucks were loaded with coal.

Tynsong said action would be taken against anyone who tries to transport coal, a non-essential commodity, during the lockdown. He asserted that the government has directed the DCs to not let coal trucks ply.

On the two seized trucks reportedly belonging to an NPP leader, he said: “Law is there and action will be taken whether it is an NPP leader or anyone one.”