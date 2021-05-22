State speeds up work for O2 plants

SHILLONG, May 21: The Meghalaya government is expediting work for the installation of some oxygen plants in the state.

Director of Health Services (MI), Aman War told reporters on Friday that the installation work is going on for six plants. He said a 600 LPM (litres per minute) plant, meant for the Shillong Civil Hospital, is being airlifted from New Delhi. It is likely to reach Shillong by May 25.

Given the daily requirement of oxygen, the state government has arranged six generators. They are catering to 25 COVID beds in the COVID wing with a high flow of oxygen.

Another plant is coming up at Nongpoh Civil Hospital. The installation work is going on. The RP Chest Hospital is also getting one plant. After being airlifted from New Delhi, it is being brought to Shillong from the Guwahati airport. The installation work will start from Saturday.

“We expect that these machines will be up and running by the early part of next week,” Dr War said.

He said the plant at Ganesh Das Hospital is expected to be ready by Saturday. The government has received the oxygen plants for Ganesh Das, Civil Hospital and RP Chest Hospital from PMCARES fund.

Similarly, three plants at Jowai, Nongpoh and Tura, which have been received under UNDP, are expected to be ready early next week. The state government is providing one plant at Khliehriat.

Another plant will be constructed at Umsawli. Many other hospitals will also be provided with smaller plants.

Dr War said a cryogenic plant being installed at Umsawli is expected to be ready by June 15. This 13 kilolitres plant will cater to 1,000 cylinders per day.

In Jengjal, another 20 kilolitres plant is expected to be ready in two weeks time and the preparation is on. The plant will cater to around 2,000 cylinders per day.

Expressing optimism that these plants will be sufficient for continuous supply of oxygen in the state, Dr War said the state may also set up 45 LPM plants in CHCs if the need arises.