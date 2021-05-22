Quarantine centre in SWKH to be turned into corona care centre: MLA

MAWKYRWAT, May 21: Mawkyrwat MLA, Renikton Tongkhar, on Friday informed that the quarantine centre at Saitsnad Stadium in Mawlangwir village, 2 kms from Mawkyrwat, will be converted into the Community Corona Care Centre (CCCC) and will be manned by government-deputed nurses and staff.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the corona care centre at the Mini Secretariat, Laitlawsang, and the quarantine centre at Mawlangwir, Tongkhar said, “For the quarantine centre at Mawlangwir, which is the centre area for South West Khasi Hills, I have suggested the deputy commissioner to convert it into a community corona care centre because the government is planning to sponsor and extend support to some CCCCs by deputing nurses and some staffs to treat the COVID-19 patients. I have also requested the authorities of Mawlangwir village and they have agreed to this move. I expect that we will be able to complete all the formalities in the coming days as the DC had already requested the Rangbah Shnong to hand over the proposal.”

He also urged the citizenry to not drop their COVID-19 guard down.

Night curfew imposed

Meanwhile, South West Khasi Hills District Magistrate, C Kharkongor, has extended the night curfew in the district till May 31. According to a statement, the curfew will be promulgated every day between 9 pm and 5 am.

“The order will not apply to health services including emergency services, medical team and officials on COVID-19 vaccination at Mawkyrwat CHC, movement of essential goods, goods vehicles and supply of medicines and pharmaceuticals, police, security and armed forces, civil defense and home guard volunteers, fire & emergency service, telecommunication and MePDCL, officers and staff of Corona Care Centers, print & electronic media, information & public relations department, wholesale centers, fair price shops, petrol outlets and LPG distributors, water supply (PHE), essential veterinary services, banks, ATM & treasuries, government officials on duty,” the directive said.