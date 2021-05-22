Where are the MLAs?

Editor,

Ever since the second wave of the Covid pandemic resurfaced, I was observing the strange behaviour of our elected representatives. They have all, well almost all, of them retreated into their shells. When they should be seen helping people in distress, they are sadly missing in action. Except for occasional media statements and criticism of the government, they have let the people down miserably. When people don’t get ambulances; when they are unable to find a hospital bed, or when those in home isolation require oxygen, they are unable to get any help from the local MLA or MDC. Yes, of course, there are exceptions. They are only one or two. I also wonder whether all our Ministers, MLAs and MDCs have vaccinated themselves. As far as I know, barring a handful, most have carefully shunned that path. What a tragedy! If public leaders show their faces only in good times, or shall I say, when it is time for seeking votes, what is their worth? In Khasi we say “jingshakri paidbah” or service to the people. Our elected representatives are actually doing “jingshakri ialade” (service to self).

I read in your paper that there is huge shortage of ambulances. I can understand the situation because the number of infected cases is much higher than we had bargained for. But I am amazed that while the MLAs have gone into hiding, so have their ambulances. Every MLA has a number of ambulances bought out of MLA funds allotted by the government. These are meant for public service, especially in this emergency. Why are these not made available at least to those from the constituency? In normal times, these ambulances are seen day in and day out on the roads. Now that these are most needed, they have simply disappeared.

In the May 19 edition of your daily, we read that Discretionary Funds are being made available to the MLAs. I am sure they will now surface! This utterly selfish attitude of most MLAs is deplorable. God save our state!

Yours etc.,

Pynshngain Jyrwa,

Via email

Covid Crisis…

Editor,

Who or what is to blame for the present Covid crisis in our state? As a concerned citizen, I write with a heavy heart and more so, after learning that on May 19, 2021, 24 more precious lives were lost as a result of the present second wave. Just in March 2021, the number of infections had slid to less than 5. On certain days it had even come down to zero. We were able to breathe a sigh of relief thinking that finally we can return to our ‘normal lives’. What many, including our government didn’t foresee, was that a large number of returnees were returning home from those states already hit by the second wave and which saw a high number of infections and deaths. What’s more, some of these returnees at the time of their registration at the entry-exit gate at Umling, gave false names and false numbers and worse, didn’t quarantine themselves. Such irresponsible and reckless behaviour has, therefore, been one of the major causes in the sudden spike of new infections and deaths in our state. But more than this alarming data, is that the precious lives of a great number of those infected, have been snatched away from them in an untimely and cruel manner.

To add to this, is the unbearable pain and suffering of those who have lost their loved ones, especially the young children as this second wave has hit even younger people. I heard of a young mother in Smit village who died of Covid19 leaving behind three small children, aged 12, 9 and 5. While the government can offer financial help to this family, who can heal the scars in the hearts of these children knowing they are never going to see their mother again? This is just one tragic story amongst the many. Such tragedies could have been avoided IF ONLY the returnees had been more responsible and less selfish.

Then there’s the lackadaisical attitude of the government people entering the state. If only government had been more alert and vigilant! Perhaps, from the time the second wave began hitting other parts of our country, quarantine centres should have been set up and ALL returnees sent there and only when their ‘negative status’ has been officially confirmed can they be allowed to return home. This way, the new positive cases would have been more confined and controlled thus preventing more infections and deaths. Now I can only hope and pray that it is not too late for the government to wake up and take more stringent and strategic steps to contain and control the spread of this second wave.

Another concern, is the number of people lining up at different vaccination centres in our city thus violating Covid SOPs. The fact is, although people have been given a specific time/timing to come for their vaccination, many of them come earlier than the time allotted. Hence those who come ‘on time’ have to wait for a long time to get themselves vaccinated. What these vaccination centres can do is to vaccinate people according to the appointed time hence even if they come early, they would have to wait for their turn. This may prevent long queues at the vaccination centres, which, in view of the present situation is not advisable.

Another concern relates to the asymptomatic and mildly-symptomatic patients in home isolation. Who knows how many of them are really following isolation guidelines? On the part of government and local durbars, stricter measures should be imposed to prevent them and those taking care of them from venturing outside and mingling with others, thereby spreading infection. One way of addressing this problem is by providing those in home isolation with the essentials they need.

In some localities volunteers would bring these essentials and place them at the entrance gate, which would be picked up later by those in home isolation. In case they are still found to violate the isolation guidelines, they should be shifted to the care centres. So much for trying to contain and control the ravaging effects of this second wave!

At the end of the day, with the chaos and calamity around us and the unrelenting second wave, one can only plead to the Almighty to answer the prayers of His children and in His mercy, stop the progress of this wave and bring healing to our land.

Yours etc.,

A concerned citizen

Name withheld on request

Covid 19 spike vis-a vis Price spike

Editor,

In March 2020, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) swept across the globe. The pandemic has claimed millions of precious souls. What is worrying and infuriating is the ‘price spike’ of essential and non-essentials goods and services, at a time when life has been thrown into turmoil by the deadly disease. No doubt, we are in the age of market driven economics where prices are determined by supply and demand. But to try and capitalize and take advantage of someone’s hardship and suffering in the wake of the Corona pandemic is morally and ethically wrong. At this point of time, I am reminded of the news headline in USA Today during the 2004 Hurricane Charley which read, “After the Storm Come the Vultures “.

The COVID-19 pandemic, along with the associated lockdowns, mobility restrictions and physical distancing rules, has not only led to a significant increase in unemployment and considerable income losses for many people, especially the daily wagers. To alleviate these hardships, the government must prohibit price gouging by enforcing the law against price gouging.

Yours etc.,

Dr Omarlin Kyndiah,

Via email

Social distancing in hospitals

Editor,

My relative has tested positive for Covid 19 and is admitted at NEIGHRIMS. His wife is attending to him. It was shocking for me to learn that there are 10 positive patients in the same room along with their attendants. How is it that hospitals don’t follow social distancing norms and they expose the attendants to the great risk of getting infected! I am aware that now the hospital beds are limited and so patients and their attendants are bundled together. But isn’t this also a reason for the spread of the pandemic? Hospitals should make arrangements to keep the attendants in a different room.

Yours etc.,

Monica Thangkhiew,

Via email