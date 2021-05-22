Whopping 4K Covid patients died in just 20 days of May in B’luru

Bangaluru: Karnataka which took nearly six months to breach the 4,000 death-mark in the state during first wave of Covid last year, India’s tech hub – Bengaluru – broke this dubious record within just 20 days since May 1, which proves that the second wave of Covid is deadlier than the first one that had gripped the state last year since mid-March.

Ever since the pandemic broke out on March 8, within less than 100 hours, earned its dubious record by announcing the country’s first Covid death on March 12 with a 76-year-old man succumbing to virus in Kalaburagi district.

After India’s first Covid death reported on March 12, 2020, Karnataka crossed 4000-mark by registering cumulatively 4,062 deaths on August 17, 2020, which is just over six months during the first Covid wave.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Covid data, Bengaluru’s fatalities stood at 6,538 on May 1 and it has reached 10,557 on May 21.

After India’s first Covid death reported on March 12, 2020, Bengaluru’s death toll steadily rose during the first wave and since then breached 6,500-mark on May 1 and it took just 20 days to cross 10,500-mark on May 21, such is the impact of second Covid wave that has gripped the state since last one month.

Among these 20 days, fatalities have been relatively high during the first half of this period. Between May 1 and May 11, it turned out be worst affected with 2,052 patients succumbing to the virus, while between May 12 to May 21, the tally stood at 1,967 deaths which reflected that the ongoing lockdown imposed by Karnataka government has helped to contain the virus to an extent.

Ever since the pandemic broke out in Karnataka, tech-hub Bengaluru has remained epicentre of the deadly virulent spread since mid-March last year.

Among these 10,557 deaths, nearly 80 per cent of deaths have occurred in the age group of above 50 years with 5,454 men and 3,092 women succumbing to the virulent, while between age group of above 0 to 49 years, 1,419 are men and 697 were women, which accounts less than 20 per cent of the total deaths, a release stated. (IANS)