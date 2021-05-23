M’laya’s active cases breach 7,000-mark

SHILLONG, May 22: The surge in COVID-19 cases continues in Meghalaya with the state registering more than 1,000 new cases in a single day for the second time in three days.

The total number of active cases in the state crossed 7000-mark on Saturday while 21 deaths on the day took the death toll to 435.

With 1,123 fresh cases recorded Saturday, the total number of active cases in the state jumped to 7,454.

DHS (MI), Dr Aman Warr informed that out of 21 deaths reported, 19 were from East Khasi Hills while 2 were reported from West Jaintia Hills.

Of the total active infections across the state, War informed that 4,025 are in East Khasi Hills alone, followed by 1,236 in Ri-Bhoi, 569 in West Garo Hills, 503 in West Jaintia Hills, 290 in South West Garo Hills, 241 in East Jaintia Hills, 179 in West Khasi Hills, 139 in North Garo Hills, 118 in South Garo Hills, 88 in East Garo Hills and 66 in South West Khasi Hills.

Meanwhile, out of 1,123 fresh cases detected on Saturday, 542 were registered in East Khasi Hills, 277 in Ri-Bhoi, 76 in West Garo Hills, 60 in West Jaintia Hills, 49 in South Garo Hills, 29 in South West Garo Hills, 26 in North Garo Hills, 21 in East Jaintia Hills, 20 in South West Khasi Hills, 12 in West Khasi Hills and 11 in East Garo Hills.

With 509 recoveries on the day, the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the state now stands at 20,989.