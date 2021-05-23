Majority of beds in state occupied: DHS

SHILLONG, May 21: DHS (MI), Dr. Aman War, on Saturday informed that majority of the oxygen and ICU beds are nearly occupied in Meghalaya.

He said that out of the total 999 oxygen-supported and ICU beds in Meghalaya, 743 beds have been occupied.

As per official figures, a total of 133 beds out of 155 beds are occupied at NEIGRIHMS while 105 out of the 115 beds have been occupied at Shillong Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, 40 out of 42 beds are occupied at Ganesh Das Hospital, 10 out of 18 beds at Military Hospital and 12 out of 30 beds have been occupied at BSF Hospital.

At the same time, 34 out of 50 beds at Tura Civil Hospital and 17 out of 18 beds at Nongpoh Civil Hospital have been occupied.

As far as private hospitals are concerned, 92 out of 100 beds have been occupied at Nazareth Hospital, 44 out of 50 beds have been occupied at Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital, 27 out of 56 are occupied at Super Care Hospital and 32 out of 42 beds are occupied at Woodland Hospital.