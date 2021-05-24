Senior citizens reluctant to take COVID vaccine, says official

SHILLONG, May 23: Despite the relentless surge in COVID-19 cases and the government’s efforts to vaccinate the masses, citizens above 60 years of age are reluctant to come forward for the jab.

The hesitancy was clearly evident on Saturday in East Khasi Hills, the state’s COVID hotspot. As per official figures, 153 people in the 45-59 group were administered the first dose on Saturday while only 46 people above 60 years took the jab.

“We are quite concerned with the low turnout among the 60+ category in spite of the fact that a majority of people above 60 are suffering from comorbidities. It is important for them to take the vaccine,” a senior health official said.

The official also mentioned that the 18-44 group recorded a 100% turnout on Saturday and Sunday. There was no vaccination drive for the 45+ group on Sunday.

According to the official, new COVID volunteers and contractual staff have also received their first jab of the vaccine after they were categorised as frontline workers.

The official also informed that the Centre has asked the state government to manage the vaccine on its own for the additional categories of frontline workers belonging to different departments.

As per official figures, the number of persons who have taken the first jab amongst the 45-59 age group in East Khasi Hills is 47,518 out of which 31,853 are from Shillong while 15,665 are from other parts of the district.

However, the number of 60+ citizens in East Khasi Hills who have taken the first shot is comparatively less at 19,419. While 14,223 persons in the 60+ category have taken the first dose in Shillong, only 5,263 persons have been administered the first dose elsewhere in the district.

As per official estimates, the total population in the 45+ and 60+ categories which is set to be vaccinated is around 5,75,000.